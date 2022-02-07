Primary Wave Acquires A Stake In The Alice In Chains Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — The catalog buys just keep on coming as music publisher Primary Wave announced the acquisition of music rights from the estates of original lead singer Layne Staley and bassist Mike Starr of the noted grunge band Alice In Chains.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire a stake in both the recorded music catalogs of Starr and Staley, as well as the master royalty income stream.

Alice In Chains music encompassed in the deal includes “Man In the Box,” “Rooster,” and “No Excuses,” as well as their 1992 hit “Would” which was featured in the film “Singles” in 1995.

The deal will also give both estates access to Primary Wave’s marketing, branding, digital, and publishing teams to assist in exploiting the material in the catalogs.

“Primary Wave is pleased to partner with the estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr to honor their musical legacies as part of the classic era lineup of Alice In Chains, who created the amazing songs and records that comprise the albums Dirt and Facelift, and the acoustic EPs, Jar of Flies and Sap. These projects represent the greatest works from one of the best artists of the iconic ’90’s Seattle based grunge era,” said Primary Wave Music’s David Weitzman.