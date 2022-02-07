Nine Inch Nails Lined Up For Shaky Knees, Primavera Los Angeles Along With A North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Trent Reznor’s industrial project Nine Inch Nails, announced they are lined up for their first North American tour in almost five years.

The tour will hit the road at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 28th, followed by performances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on April 30th and the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN on May 1st.

After a summer hiatus, the tour then resumes with a pair of shows at Red Rocks in Colorado in September with dates through the month before the tour wraps at the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland on September 28th.

The tour itinerary also includes a headlining billet at this year’s Primavera Sound in Los Angeles.

The shows will be NIN’s first performances since 2018. The group was scheduled to perform several shows in 2021 but canceled due to the pernicious and persistent pall of the pandemic.