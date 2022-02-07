Foo Fighters Lined Up For Post Super Bowl VR Show On Horizon Venues, Meta’s Virtual Concert Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock icons Foo Fighters have signed on to perform as part of a 180-degree VR concert in Horizon Venues, Meta’s virtual events platform.

Directed by famed music video director Mark Romanek, the concert will feature a custom stage design along with the trappings that fans expect at a traditional concert along with more surreal elements made possible in a virtual enforcnment.

For the concert, the Foos will mine their catalog for some rarities that fans have not heard during a live show before.

If you are unfamiliar with Horizon Venues, it is Meta’s virtual reality app where fans can create personalized avatars and attend virtual reality events through the interface of the Meta Quest headset.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge—from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all,” says Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech… until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list,” said Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The concert, which will feature a football theme, will take place on February 13th, at 8PM or immediately following the conclusion of the Super Bowl.