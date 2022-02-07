Promo Vet Kevin Herring Renews His Contract At Triple Tiger Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Triple Tiger Records Senior Vice President of Promotion Kevin Herring extended his current contract with the label through 2025.

Herring first joined Triple Tiger as SVP in 2017 and has led the promotions team to multiple successes, including taking the label’s first seven singles to #1 and eight of 11 new singles over all to the top of the charts.

“I’ve been blessed with fabulous music, an amazing staff, and a label head, Norbert Nix, who understands how important FOCUS is,” said Herring. “As long as I have those three things, I can enjoy doing this for a long time.”

In addition to his tenure with Triple Tiger, Herring has held leadership roles at Warner Music Nashville, Disney’s Lyric Street Records, and Mercury Nashville, where he first worked with Nix in the 1990s.

“I’ve known Kevin a long time and he has never wavered in his passion for music, his commitment to leadership, and his determination to advance the careers of his team and the artists he represents,” said Norbert Nix, President/Partner Triple Tigers Records. “I’m thrilled that he has agreed to stay at Triple Tigers until 2025 and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next.”