Billie Joe Armstrong
Billie Joe Armstrong (By Sven-Sebastian Sajak (Sven0705) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or CC BY-SA 3.0], )
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Legal News

Billie Joe Armstrong’s Looking For His Stolen Car

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
7 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day frontman and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong told his fans to be on the lookout after his classic Chevy Nova was stolen in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to the Orange County Register, the car was reported as stolen in Costa Mesa at about 9 A.M. Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Jerry Souza told the Register that police believe the car was stolen sometime Friday afternoon and has yet to be identified.

The car is reportedly pearl white with a brown and cheetah interior, along with chrome rims and a black leather steering wheel.

Chevrolet introduced the Nova in 1962, making Armstrong’s car one of the vehicles earliest commercial models.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post