Billie Joe Armstrong’s Looking For His Stolen Car

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day frontman and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong told his fans to be on the lookout after his classic Chevy Nova was stolen in Los Angeles over the weekend.

My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022

According to the Orange County Register, the car was reported as stolen in Costa Mesa at about 9 A.M. Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Jerry Souza told the Register that police believe the car was stolen sometime Friday afternoon and has yet to be identified.

The car is reportedly pearl white with a brown and cheetah interior, along with chrome rims and a black leather steering wheel.

Chevrolet introduced the Nova in 1962, making Armstrong’s car one of the vehicles earliest commercial models.