Ivors Composer Awards To Return To London In November

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Ivors Academy announced that the annual Ivors Composer Awards ceremony will return in 2022, taking place Tuesday, November 15th, at the British Museum, London.

Now in its 20th year, the Ivors Composer Awards honors composers across classical, jazz and sound arts and are sponsored by PRS For Music, and BBC Radio 3 who will continue as broadcast partner for the event.

“The Ivors Composer Awards are back and turning twenty. We are proud that for two decades these awards have been judged by composers and presented to their peers for nothing else than creativity, craft and innovation. An Ivor is a symbol of the respect and appreciation that composers have for each other, and these awards are an important moment celebrate the most incredible achievements in classical, jazz and sound arts,” said Ivors Academy CEO Graham Davies.

The show will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 in a special edition of the New Music Show, airing on Saturday 19 November at 10pm.

Entries for consideration for this year’s awards show can be submitted starting on May 30th with a deadline of July 8th.

Entries will open on Monday 30th May and to be eligible works must have premiered to UK audiences between 1st April 2021 and 31st March 2022. Categories and rules for entry will be published ahead of the public call for submissions.

Nominations will be announced on October 18th.