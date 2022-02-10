New Fan Connection Platform, FanJolt Launches With Help from Jewel, Ashanti and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – FanJolt , a new experiential platform creating memorable interactions between fans and a roster of premier talent to support their favorite causes, launched today worldwide. The platform aims to bring direct and live interactive experiences to users with the top names in sports, business, music, social media, comedy, and pop culture.

The platform (coining the term “JOLTED”), is the only platform that offers fans the chance to get “JOLTED” for a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak directly to their favorite celebrity during live broadcasts. The infrastructure of the app is designed to create direct connections with celebrities at various price points for live broadcasts, social media follows, and recorded videos, with one on one video chat requests coming soon. You can a jolt in action with singer/songwriter Jewel HERE.

Trevor Short, Founder and CEO of FanJolt, said in the official press release: “Most people dream about having a personal connection with their idols; FanJolt gives you the opportunity to make the dream a reality while being a force for good. FanJolt offers fans live connections and other ways to engage their favorite celebrities, making memorable and lasting moments that can be shared with friends and family. Charitable giving is a top priority at FanJolt and for our celebrity roster. We want to offer the FanJolt community the opportunity to support causes, foundations and charities that are important to our talent and users.”

Philanthropy is an important part of the experience and organizations supported by FanJolt include Rafa Nadal Foundation , Aaron Judge’s #AllRise Foundation , Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation , Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Foundation , and Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation , with more to be identified by participating talent.

Beginning February 15, fans can “Get Jolted And Give Back,” by a series of live broadcasts of never before seen pairings of celebrity talent, with talent donating 100% of their net proceeds from broadcasts during the month of February to charities of their choice.

“Get Jolted And Give Back” special broadcasts include:

Aaron Judge and Josh Richards on February 15

Leanne Morgan and Charlie Berens on February 16

Taylor Heinicke and Spencer Rattler on February 16

Maria Ho and Daniel Negreanu on February 17

Rafael Nadal on February 18

Jewel and Kevin O’Leary on February 23

Focused on the fan experience, FanJolt is available for free in the app store and on their official website.