John Mayer Stops Show To Get Medical Attention For A Fan

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – During his concert for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series at the Palladium, John Mayer stopped the show to help a fan in the crowd with a medical issue, as reported by Billboard.

From the stage, Mayer noticed that a fan had fainted in the audience, stopping the show immediately and calling for medics to come and help. As his band continued to play (quietly) in the background, Mayer then stopped the music completely.

“Is she conscious? Give me a thumbs-up if she’s alert,” Mayer asked those surrounding the fan. They responded with the thumbs-up gesture as Mayer then took a moment and stepped off the stage.

Upon his return, he assured the crowd that the woman was being taken care of. “Anyone in the crowd who’s worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK. The system works.” He then launched into “Waiting on the World to Change” from his 2006 album, Continuum.

The Small Stage Series, hosted by Andy Cohen aired live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum channel. The concert will also air in its entirety on Saturday as part of Pandora’s Live series at 9pm EST.

Mayer joins singer Billie Eilish as another artist who stopped their show to help an audience member. Eilish briefly stopped her show in Atlanta to help a fan in the crowd who needed an inhaler, according to video captured by fans.