Wayno Clark and Brandra Ringo Join Quality Control Music as VP and EVP of A&R

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Brandra Ringo and Wayno Clark have been named Executive Vice President and Vice President of Artists and repertoire (A&R) at Quality Control Music (QC), respectively.

QC was formed in 2013 by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, by hiring radio and promotion staff, while exploring publishing and management. QC finds and develops smaller artists using an internet-based analytical tool to cater to the areas where their artists are most popular. The black-owned independent record label is headquartered in West Atlanta and boasts four recording studios and office spaces.

Ringo began her career as an intern for hip-hop artist Nelly’s management team. She’s had stints at Def Jam, Motown, Warner Chappel and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). While at UMPG, she was under the tutelage of current Motown Records CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam.

In both 2020 and 2021, Ringo was named as one of Billboard’s hip-hop and R&B Power Players, and was named to its Women in Music list.

Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, CEO QC, said: “Brandra is someone I’ve trusted for a while and am so excited to be able to bring into the QC family because she’s got one of the best ears in the game.”

Per the release, Clark brings a myriad of experience with him across the entertainment industry, including first breaking into the industry by working in the mailroom of both Def Jam and the Roc-A-Fella building. He interned at Roc-A-Fella and worked as an assistant in A&R for 3 years before founding his own management company, Triangle Offense. In addition to a stint at Asylum Records, he also worked as a host on Complex’s Everyday Struggle program. Concurrently, Clark also works with Motown’s CEO where he holds the title of Senior Director of A&R.

Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, COO QC, added: “Wayno has an incredible sense of taste with his keen eyes on the ground and being so tapped in with the culture where he always knows what’s hot and what’s moving. His incredible communication and connecting with artists brings the real magic out in the music. We are so fortunate to have him bringing his amazing skill set to our team.”