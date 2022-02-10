UK Music Licensing Company PPL Reveal $127M in New International Collections for 2021

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) revealed it collected a new record of monies in 2021. The UK music licensing company collected £94M ($127M) last year, with a 9.4% increase on the company’s 2020 total.

In an official press release, PPL accredited the record collections to “a number of factors”, one being their work on “improving recording metadata and the identification of recording usage, which has helped it to claim and collect more revenue.”

PPl has 105 Collective Management Organization (CMO)* agreements across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North and South America. Since 2006 it has collected nearly £700M ($950M) of international revenue.

PPL also notes it has worked with other CMOs to do this, notably using the Virtual Recording Database (VRDB)** of performer CMO association Societies’ Council for the Collective Management of Performers’ Rights (SCAPR) to drive performer royalty collections.

Per the release, CEO Peter Leathem said: “Neighbouring rights has always been an important revenue stream for our members and never more so than throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. That will continue to be the case as we slowly emerge from the crisis. Effects of the pandemic will continue to be felt on our collections for a number of years and this will include our International revenue. However, today’s results show that we are set-up to maximise neighbouring rights income for performers and recording rightsholders, supporting their careers and businesses through a difficult time for the industry and ensuring they get paid for when their music is played.”

*CMO – An international organization responsible for monitoring, licensing, and collecting performance and mechanical rights for their clients

**VRDB – A centralised system that allows performer CMOs to better identify recordings and improve and share performer lineups on those recordings