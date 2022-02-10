The Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Venue Announces Initial Series of Concerts

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Back in July 2021, the Chicago City Council approved the landmark designation of the Morton Salt Warehouse Complex. The adaptive reuse of the Morton Salt campus is being designed by the Lamar Johnson Collaborative, with the complex holding multiple tenants with several uses.

The Salt Shed building (and name of the new venue) includes a series of open balconies for views of the Chicago River. The south end will hold the stage and two stories for the backstage area, while the northern end will be three stories of sloped seating with the center remaining open. The unique music venue is slated to open this summer and feature outdoor concerts.

With the first shows beginning in August, The Salt Shed (1357 North Elston Avenue) will host Lord Hurton, Lake Street Dive [One of Miranda Lambert’s favorite bands], Fleet Foxes, and Mt. Joy, among others. For the remainder of 2022, all performances will be outside, but an indoor venue is scheduled to open in 2023.

The Salt Shed requires all guests, staff and performers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and visitors will be asked to show a valid vaccination card upon entry.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 18. See show announcements below.

August 3 – Fleet Foxes

August 10 – Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker

August 12 – Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine

August 13 – Lake Street Dive / Madison Cunningham

August 15 – Lord Huron / First Aid Kit

August 20 – Mt. Joy

August 25 – Jorja Smith

September 23 – Jason Isbell and the 400 United / Shemekia Copeland