Olivia Rodrigo Announces “driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) Documentary

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy nominee and chart-topping ex-Disney star Olivia Rodrigo announced the upcoming documentary driving home 2 u (s SOUR film), documenting the making of her breakthrough and subsequent number 1 album, Sour.

Directed by Stacey Lee, it spotlights the road trip Rodrigo took from Salt Lake City, where she started writing Sour to Los Angeles, giving cred to her first hit single, “drivers license.” Per the media release, the film will feature performances of the 11 songs on Sour with new arrangements, as well as appearances by Towa Bird, Blu DeTiger and Jacob Collier.

“This is a unique film experience where, for the first time, fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” president of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis said in a release. “This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

In the trailer, Rodrigo says, “Coming from this place of hurt, and you manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of … there’s like nothing better than that.” Check it out March 25 on streaming platform Disney+. Once a Disney girl, always a Disney girl.