Love Rocks NYC Announces 2022 Lineup With Mavis Staples, Keith Richards and More
Love Rocks NYC
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Love Rocks NYC will return to NY’s famed Beacon Theatre with a lineup featuring Keith Richards and The X-Pensive Winos, Warren Hayes, Hozier, Mavis Staples, and more. The sixth edition of the benefit concert will be posted by Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Schirripa, Michelle Buteau, Mario Cantone and Gina Gershon. The concert benefits God’s Love We Deliver and will occur on March 10.

In 2020, Love Rocks NYC allowed only performers, essential personnel, press and immediate family to attend before the US went into total lockdown due to COVID-19. Last year, they returned to the Beacon Theatre, but without an audience – as they delivered a fan-less livestream of the show.

Music director and band leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra) leads the show for 2022. The lineup also includes Melissa EtheridgeAllison RussellLarkin PoeTyler BryantDavid Shaw (The Revivalists), Anders OsborneCelisseJimmy VivinoMaggie RoseConnor Kennedy (Steely Dan), and more to be announced.

God’s Love We Deliver carries its mission forth, even when the pandemic threatened its very foundation.The non-profit delivered almost 2.6 million meals to New Yorkers living with and/or affected by severe illness. Founded in 1985, they will deliver its 30 millionth meal this spring.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 to the general public via Ticketmaster.

