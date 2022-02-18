Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Secretly Selling Her Interest in Jointly Owned Winery and Famed Recording Studio, Studio Miraval

LOS ANGELES/CORRENS, FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – Look no further than the escapades of the Jolie-Pitt family – giving credit to the well-known line, there’s a fine line between love and hate. In the latest chapter of “who in the hell is getting sued this month”, Brad Pitt files suit against baby momma and ex-wife Angelina Jolie for secretly selling her interest in the winery they jointly owned … and now he’s suing to “undo” the deal.

It appears as if Pitt’s newly filed legal documents are part of their never-ending divorce and custody war. When they both stood on the love side of the line, they purchased the estate and winery together in 2008. Over the course of their ownership, Pitt made it known he was the one working hard to make the winery successful, releasing “Chateau Miraval Rose” wine. By 2013, Jolie was an owner in name only as she concentrated on the kids, and he concentrated on well … booze. TMZ reports that Pitt and Jolie had an understanding … neither could sell off their interest without the other’s consent.

Last July, Jolie advised the court she reached an agreement to sell her interest in the winery to an unnamed person. Pitt, in the legal filing says in September he agreed to her pursuing the sale but under no uncertain terms was he consenting to it but would give a definitive answer based upon the deal details and proposed buyer identity. Jolie went ahead and sold it anyway – to Tenute del Mondo, a branch of Stoli Group (Stoli vodka), controlled by Russian powerhouse Yuri Shefler. Pitt says she never received consent and intentionally kept the deal from him.

Pitt says Shefler has wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery, as reported by TMZ. Included in that winery business is the famed Studio Miraval, where Pink Floyd partly recorded their 1979 album, The Wall. The 3,400 square foot studio is currently undergoing extensive renovations for a much-anticipated grand reopening. Pitt has partnered with French producer Damien Quintard on this endeavor.

In Pitt’s filing, he’s looking for a judge to undo the secret deal and wants damages. These days, Pitt and Jolie are standing firmly on the hate side of the line.

