Reggaeton Sensation Farruko Announces Retirement, Speaking of Himself in the Third Person

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer, Farruko, born Carlos Efren Reyes Rosado announced his retirement in front of a packed house at Miami’s FTX Arena. While artists having multiple personas isn’t a new thing, this one seemed to happen while Farruko was on stage, the about-face taking the audience by complete surprise. An audience where some paid over $300 for tickets; prompting some to walk out before the show as halfway over.

Farruko refused to sing his hit song, “Pepas” in full, leaving out the party anthem’s chorus (which talks about drugs and partying), instead apologizing for singing of such sins. He turned FTX Arena into a house of worship, ala Sunday Service, speaking about God throughout the show and lighting a cross colored in neon pink.

Farruko laid bare to his Miami audience, explaining he realized he had tons of money and success with his single peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, but he wasn’t fulfilled. Remezcla quotes him as saying, “Me, being number one, having the best cars, having it all, I couldn’t see my children, I destroyed my first family. I hurt a woman who loved me just the way I was.” In 2019, he pleaded guilty to not declaring $52,000 in cash discovered in his luggage and shoes upon arrival in Puerto Rico by helicopter from the Dominican Republic.

Addressing the crowd in recorded video of the concert, the spoke of himself in the third person. “Farruko had an encounter with God, the Father, who made him reach deep inside.” He continued, “I was inviting people to take a pill and act happy and live a crazy life. You know what? I am not proud of myself. God knows how many of your children I’ve harmed. Today I am here, standing like a man asking for you to forgive me.”

Fans took to social media voicing both their pleasure and displeasure in his show/sermon. Farruko responded himself to a fan’s complaint of not being able to enjoy his show. His [translated] response reads: “Well, I’m sorry to tell you brother that Farru is retired, and Carlos is here now. Send me your information and we’ll refund your money with blessings of love, do you take PayPal, crypto, or seller, and if you accept Christ, you’ll get everything in return with blessings and love. I love you.”

Farruko acaba de lanzarse la técnica milenaria: que Dios te pague pic.twitter.com/MtmzZRpfXf — vic maiflai (@vicmcfly) February 12, 2022

Farruko isn’t the first Reggaetron artist to leave the industry for religion. El General, who enjoyed a 17-year career retired in 2004 to become a Jehovah’s Witness, later claiming the devil made him do it and was behind his musical career. Hector El Father, credited with influencing Daddy Yankee, Julio Voltio and singer Vico C have all left their careers to live a religious life.

Farruko’s publicist stated to the press that he was not granting interviews at this time.