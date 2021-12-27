Brad Pitt Set to Reopen the Iconic Studio Miraval on his French Riviera Winery Estate

FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – Nestled inside of Brad Pitt’s 900-acre winemaking estate Château Miraval, is the very studio where Pink Floyd’s 1979 album, The Wall was partly recorded. Miraval has also seen The Cure, AC/DC, Sade, Sting, Elton John, and others pass through its storied doors. However, twenty years of settlement and decay is all that stands today. But, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Mr. Brad Pitt has plans to make it what it once was – but even better.

French composer, Jacques Loussier built the recording studio back in the late 70’s when he owned Chateau Miraval. Studio Miraval consists of three homes, a 3,400 square foot studio, (complete with one of the first SSL mixing consoles in France at the time) and a swimming pool. All set among the backdrop of the French Riviera. Brad Pitt and then-wife Angelina Jolie purchased the property (who has since sold her shares) in 2011. Pitt has now teamed up with French producer Damien Quintard, and they are undertaking a complete redesign of the studio property. Of which will feature state of the art technology and will be ideal for producing anything from pop and rock to hip-hop and classical records.

Marc Perrin, winemaker, and partner at Château Miraval stated to WineSpectator.com, “I am really enthusiastic about exploring the connections between music and wine, art and agriculture, and look forward to working with Damien Quintard and his team.” The official website of Miraval says, “With its legendary recording studio, Miraval offers an artistic atmosphere like no other. The clear piano notes once played by the legendary French jazzman, Jacques Loussier still resonate on this extraordinary land, devoted to the never-to-be-forgotten.

Quintard and Pitt spent hours discussing music and the studio’s potential, as reported by WineSpectator.com. Quintard tells them, “When we met in Paris, we immediately clicked. I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.” But, honestly, is that really a surprise – it IS Brad Pitt. Studio Miraval is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.