Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame To Posthumously Induct Prince and Ray Charles, Among Others

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) is inducting music icon Prince and groundbreaking singer Ray Charles for their respective contributions to the arts community. Lauryn Hill, Berry Gordy, Jr., and Smokey Robinson will also be included in the 2022 induction class, as reported by abc News.

The BMEWOF, created in 2021 by the Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus celebrates and amplifies the legacies of black organizations and trendsetters who utilize their platforms within the arts community to uplift and empower. The Walk of Fame is located in front of the Mercedes-Benz Dome in downtown Atlanta along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The BMEWOF is a love letter to revolutionary minorities who have also inspired others to follow in their path. The Black American Music Association (BAM) was co-founded in 2017 as a membership-based professional trade organization made up of music creators, professionals, scholars, stakeholders and communities working to preserve and and promote black american music as an art form

The full list of 2022 inductees include the late Prince, the late Ray Charles, Gordy, Robinson, Hill, the late Cicely Tyson, TLC, New Edition, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Lionel Richie. Tyler Perry will be honored as a “mainstream mogul”. Gospel artists BeBe and CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence will be recognized as well.

They’re in wonderful company as the inaugural class in 2021 consisted of Beyonce, the late James Brown, the late Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, the late Michael Jackson, Sean Combs (Diddy), Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, Missy Elliott, Outkast and Usher. COVID-19 restrictions pending, the new class ceremony will take place February 2022.