The Offspring To Let The Bad Times Roll With A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — California rock band The Offspring announced plans to “Let the Bad Times Roll” as the gear up for a tour of North America this spring.

Produced by Live Nation, he 18-city tour will get underway at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on April 26th with shows across the U.S. before wrapping on at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on May 22nd.

Singer-songwriter Sean Van Vleet, better known as Blame My Youth, and the American punk band Radkey are lined up to support the tour on various dates.

The Offspring are touring behind their 10th studio album, Let the Bad Times Roll, their new music in a decade, which they released on April 16, 2021 via Concord.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said Offspring frontman Dexter Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, March 4th at 10AM.

LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom