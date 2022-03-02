Touring Artists Cancel Performances In Ukraine And The Russian Federation

(CelebrityAccess) — Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announced solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and have canceled all upcoming shows in the region.

The band was set for a tour with dates in both the Russian Federation and Ukraine, including the Bol Festival in Moscow on June 18th, and the Bol Festival in Moscow on June 18th.

“In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer. Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war. Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon,” a rep for the band said in a social media post.

Other artists, including Green Day, Iggy Pop, the Killers, Twenty One Pilots and Franz Ferdinand have also announced they are dropping out of scheduled performances in the region.

“The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is canceled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace,” a rep for Iggy Pop tweeted.

“Due to the current tragic events, it is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of our Moscow show. This news feels insignificant given the gravity of what is happening. Peace will win and we hope for a time we can visit you again. We stand with Ukraine,” Twenty One Pilots said via Twitter.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe,” a rep for Green Day said on Instagram.

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson also canceled planned performances in Russia and Ukraine, expressing support and concern for the citizens of that nation.

“The safety of my fans is my priority, and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all of those suffering in this needless war,” Thomlinson said on Instagram.

British rapper Yungblud also dropped out of upcoming shows in Russia, stating: “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer. Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!”