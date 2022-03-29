Sir Elton John Announces The Final North American Shows For Farewell Yellow Brick Road

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John announced the final dates for the North American leg of his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The eleven newly announced dates kick off July 24th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and include 9 additional shows at stadiums and arenas across the U.S., including a third and final show added at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles to meet demand.

The new dates also include performances at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Rogers Centre in Toronto, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, The Tacoma Dome in Washington, Chase Field in Phoenix and Petco Park in San Diego, among others.

The tour, which is widely considered as John’s final series of major public performances, consists of more than 300 concerts worldwide. The tour, which first kicked off in 2018, was delayed for almost two years by the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020, and then by Elton John’s health as he sought treatment for a hip injury.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John said in a video release announcing the final dates. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”