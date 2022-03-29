Electric Zoo Festival To Return To Randall’s Island On Labor Day Weekend

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Made Events revealed the details for the return of the Electric Zoo festival to New York City’s Randall’s Island on Labor Day Weekend.

The festival promises some of the biggest names in electronic music with the full lineup to be announced next week.

Made Events also hinted at a pivot towards cryptocurrency, noting somewhat enigmatically that “crypto has caught up with cash, and digital wallets are becoming more practical than the leather ones.”

The festival, which debuted in 2009, has grown to become a global brand, with events in Mexico, Brazil, and China.

In 2019, the New York City edition of the festival broke records, drawing more than 107,000 fans to Randall’s Island for three days of music.