Justin Bieber, Jason Aldean, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly Top Summerfest 2022 Lineup

MILWAUKEE (Organizer for Summerfest have announced the full lineup for the festival’s 2022 return.

Headliners announced for the festival’s 23,000-capacity “American Family Insurance Amphitheater” main stage include Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett.

Other artists announced for the 2022 edition of the fest include The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charlie XCX, Death Cab For Cutie, Dustin Lynch, Modest Mouse, Halestorm, Steve Aoki, Third Eye Blind, The Pretty Reckless, 2 Chainz, and numerous others.

For 2022, Summerfest is scheduled to take place Thursday-Saturday June 23-25, June 30 – July 2, and July 7-9.

2022 will be the first year for Summerfest to be back at full capacity after cancelling in 2020 and operating with a limited schedule in 2021 due to the pandemic.