Lyte Launches Ticket Concierge Service And Reservation Platform For Artists

(CelebrityAccess) — Lyte, the ticketing reservation platform, announced the launch of Lyte Concierge, a new offering that the company says will remove the stress from buying tickets to major sports and entertainment events.

Through Lyte Concierge, fans are connected to a dedicated Ticket Concierge who will help to secure tickets for an event. According to the company, Lyte Concierge is another fan alternative to competing with scalpers, automated bots and online “waiting rooms.”

Along with the concierge service, Lyte also announced the launch of Guest Reservations, a B2B solution for Lyte’s industry partners.

Similar to Lyte’s ticket reservation system, artist teams and event producers can implement Lyte’s Guest Reservations to provide friends, family and other VIPs with access to events.

Participating acts can now use the proprietary reservation platform to place exclusive holds and process requests for their internal VIPs. Jackson Browne is an early adopter of Guest Reservations for his current James Taylor and his All-Star Band with very special guest Jackson Browne and An Evening With Jackson Browne tours.

“There are many ways to purchase a ticket today, and Lyte’s goal with all of our products is to help fill every seat,” says Director of Concierge Services Cynthia Parsons. “Lyte Concierge provides yet another avenue for a more personalized ticket buying experience and a trusted source that fans can rely upon. Guest Reservations is also designed to personalize the experience and help alleviate the time it takes for an artist tour or event to manage and process their guest lists. Every guest is special and treated as such on behalf of the artist and event.”