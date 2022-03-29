Brad Paisley Announces World Tour Plans For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Brad Paisley revealed plans for a major international tour with dates in the U.S., Europe, and the South Pacific.

The tour kicks off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on May 26 and wrapping at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, WA on June 26th.

Paisley then heads to the UK and Europe, starting at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on July 15 and concluding at Schlossgarten Open Air in Schwetzingen, Germany on July 31st.

Brad then returns to the U.S. for a series of shows that include performances at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Temecula California on August 19th and the Splash into Country festival in McHenry, IL on September 17th.

He then heads to Australia and New Zealand for a series of shows starting at CMC Rocks in Willowbank from Sept. 23-25.

A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store is currently serving 450 families a month. For more information go to www.thestore.org.

Paisley kept busy in 2021, playing more than 30 shows in the U.S. but the tour will be his first international shows since 2019.

Special guests on the tour will include Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and others. Live Nation is the official U.S. tour promoter.

WORLD TOUR 2022 SCHEDULE

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, June 3, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, June 10, 2022 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans AMPHITHEATER at Va. Beach

Friday, June 24, 2022 – Greeley, CO – Greeley Independence Stampede – Island Grove Regional Park

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Fort Hall, ID – Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino

Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Friday, July 15, 2022 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Friday, July 22, 2022 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Festning

Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Trondheim, Norway – Kristiansten Festning

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Liseburg Amusement Park

Friday, July 29, 2022 – Gavle, Sweden – Furuviksparken

Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Schwetzingen, Germany – Schlossgarten Open Air

Friday, August 12, 2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort Casino – Sandia Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Tucson, AZ – Ava Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

Friday, August 19, 2022 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino – Pechanga Summit

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Put In Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, August 26, 2022 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – McHenry, IL – Splash into Country – Rise Up McHenry

September 23-25 – Willowbank – QLD, CMC Rocks

Monday, September 26, 2022 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Deniliquin, NSW – Deni Ute Muster

Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Mareeba, QLD – Savannah In The Round

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena