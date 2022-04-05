Novecore Acquires Music Aggregator AnyGaming, Ltd. – Now Changed to Novecore Licensing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The global music distribution company, Novecore has acquired AnyGaming and renames it Novecore Licensing, creating the newly-founded Novecore Group.

Novecore has been expanding its influence in the music industry through new branding and changes to its company structure, created to help musicians worldwide sell their music through streaming platforms such as iTunes, YouTube Music, Spotify, and others.

“We’re ready to take our efforts to the next level and reach even more artists than ever before. We know the difficulties that musicians encounter when they try to earn from their music. That’s why we’ve always strived to make selling music simple. Acquiring AnyGaming is just another step in the direction of further establishing Novecore as a recognizable brand with all of the capabilities that allow our users to thrive in the industry,” said Matthias Merkel, Founder, and COO of Novecore.

Novecore generates billions of monthly views across numerous platforms and social media per a media release. The London-based distributor states they are consistently partnering with other companies to deliver the best possible user experience. The company is expanding its operations to new countries, beginning with the United States.