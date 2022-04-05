Association for Electronic Music Names Silvia Montello as CEO

(CelebrityAccess) – Silvia Montello has been named CEO of the Association for Electronic Music (AFEM). AFEM, founded in 2013 by Graphite Media director and International Music Summit co-founder Ben Turner alongside entertainment lawyer, Kurosh Nasseri, connects and represents the common interests of artists and companies who represent electronic music.

The non-profit organization includes more than 250 members across 25 countries. Montello will be replacing Greg Marshall. Montello joined AFEM as a member in 2019, playing an integral part in their rights management and live streaming working groups. Before AFEM, Montello’s three decades of music industry experience included senior executive positions at Gramophone Publications, BMG, Polygram/Universal, and Kobalt Music/AWAL. Most recently, she served as head of operations at Audio Network.

Additionally, Montello founded and continues to serve as CEO of VoiceBox Consulting and is also the co-founder and current director of #RemarQabl, an electronic music record label focusing on female, LGBTQ+, and ethnic diversity.

Montello, based in London, said: “I am hugely excited to be joining AFEM as its new CEO, truly aligning my professional industry experience and personal energy into the music which has been my lifelong passion. AFEM has already achieved so much in its first ten years, and I thank Greg and the team for their incredible work laying the foundations for the Association to further extend its reach, efficacy, and voice for the global community.”

Montello will give a keynote speech at this year’s International Music Summit (IMS), April 27-29 in Ibiza.