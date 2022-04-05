Metropolis Productions Names Paul Mascioli the Director of Concert Attractions

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) – Metropolis Productions announces veteran talent executive Paul Mascioli has joined the company as Director of Concert Attractions.

Mascioli began his business Prestige Entertainment Agencies in 1969. He was selected to serve as Co-chairman of Country Music Week in 1987. His leadership led to the Canadian Country Music Industry’s first-ever, nationally televised awards show on the CTV Network. Additionally, in the same year, he was named the Canadian Country Music Association’s (CCMA) booking agent of the year. After a 3-year stint as CCMA’s President, Mascioli was inducted into the CCMA Hall of Fame.

Prestige Entertainment Agencies changed its name to the Mascioli Entertainment Corporation in 1991 and relocated from Vancouver to Nashville, and added two publishing companies in 1993: Giovellino Music (ASCAP) and Mascioli Music, Inc. (BMI). In 1998, Paul relocated to Orlando, where he continued his active role as artists manager for Mascioli Entertainment and joined T. Skorman Productions as Senior Vice President for four years.

While still the head of Mascioli Entertainment Corporation, he joined Metropolis Productions in April 2022. Metropolis specializes in live music, general session openers, corporate show design and management, and event entertainment. Paul can be reached at paul@metropolisusa.com – Office: 407.541.0553 Ext 6 / Mobile: 407.701.9342