Helen Mirren’s Stepson, Actor and Club Owner Rio Hackford Has Died At 52

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Actor and club owner Rio Hackford died Thursday (April 14) at 52 in Huntington Beach. His brother Alex Hackford confirmed he passed after a long illness.

Hackford is the son of director Taylor Hackford and stepson of actress Helen Mirren. Several friends and family took to social media in tribute after news of his death spread.

Hackford performed on The Mandalorian as the droid IG-11, voiced by Taika Waititi. He previously appeared in Pretty Woman, Jonah Hex, and Strange Days. He played a manager in the Netflix series Pam & Tommy most recently. A generous music fan, Hackford owned the club’s Matador, Pal’s Lounge, and One-Eyed Jacks in New Orleans. In San Francisco, he owned Homestead and had renovated the Monty bar in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, musician Libby Grace, two children; brother Alex; his father Taylor; and stepmother Helen Mirren.