Seinfeld “Mom”, Liz Sheridan Dies at 93

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s mom Helen in the TV sitcom, Seinfeld, died Friday (April 15) in her sleep at home. She was 93.

Upon hearing the news of her death, TV son, Jerry Seinfeld took to Twitter.

Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show, it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. pic.twitter.com/ae9TDHQILU — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) April 15, 2022

Born in New York state, Sheridan began her career appearing in shows such as The White Shadow, Kojak, and Gimme a Break!. Sheridan also appeared on Broadway in the 1977 musical Happy End alongside Christopher Lloyd and a young Meryl Streep. Known for dating James Dean, she authored a book about their romance, Dizzy & Jimmy. As reported by FoxNewsDigital, that book is now in development to become a feature film. As a nightclub act, she met her husband, jazz musician Dale Wales.

She also appeared in over a dozen episodes of the TV show ALF. However, once cast on Seinfeld, Sheridan quickly became a fan favorite for her portrayal of Helen, a helicoptering, overprotective Mom. After Seinfeld ended, she went on to perform a one-woman stage show, “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.” She appeared in a few films, with her final film role in the 2010 movie Trim.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter.