Sign Up To Test Spotify Live Audio Rooms, New Artist Revenue Streams

(Hypebot) — Spotify recently integrated its Live audio app (formerly Greenroom) into its main streaming app and is now expanding the integration to encourage artists to use it to interact with fans.

The test is centered around exclusive live audio rooms hosted by artists with their top Spotify fans. For example, an artist might celebrate a new release and earn revenue by selling merch, promoting concert tickets, and receiving tips and donations – all inside the room.

“We’re learning about the best ways artists can engage and earn in this new format,” says Spotify, “and even seeing positive early signals on streaming impact long after the event is over.”

Elohim is one of the artists testing Spotify LIve audio rooms

Spotify is now testing Live Audio rooms with a select group of diverse artists and fans, including Elohim, who spoke about the experience in the Making Money on Spotify Masterclass video below.

If you’re interested in testing the product, you can sign up here.

