Singer-Songwriter Tom Grennan Hospitalized In New York Following Attack

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked during a robbery outside in New York City.

According to a statement published to social media by Grennan’s manager, John Dawkins, Grennan was attacked early Friday morning outside of a Manhattan bar following his performance at the Bowery Ballroom on Thursday.

“In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside of a bar in Manhattan. Tom is currently in the hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries, which include a ruptured ear, torn ear drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.”

“Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.”

“Tom is desperate not to let anyone down but we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow (April 22) to a later date with details to follow. We will update future shows should changes need to be made.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible U.S. fans for their support and understanding.”

Grennan, who is riding high on the success of recent hits such as “Little Bit of Love” and “Let’s Go Home Together” is currently scheduled for shows in North America with shows scheduled for April 23rd at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston, April 26th at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and closing the run out at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 27th.