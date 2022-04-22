George Strait Announces A Concert At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

(CelebrityAccess) — The ‘King of Country Music’ George Strait announced that he’s lined up for a one-night stand at Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Set for July 30th, the Messina Touring produced concert will see Strait take the stage at the stadium for the first time since 2001.

For the show, Strait will be joined by ACM New Male Vocalist and fellow Texan Parker McCollum.

The July 30 show will mark the 54th concert or music festival in GEHA Field in the stadium’s 50 year history and will be the just the 15th concert performance that the stadium has hosted since 2011.

Strait announced he was retiring from touring in 2012 after a career that included 60 chart-topping singles — more than any other artist in any genre – and 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums to his name, more than any other country artist and standing just behind music luminaries such as the Beatles and Elvis Presley.