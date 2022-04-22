Lamb Of God Cancels Performance After Their Backup Lead Singer Falls Ill

The metal band Lamb of God was forced to drop out of a scheduled concert in Fort Wayne on Thursday night after their replacement singer, Mark Hunter, fell ill.

Lamb of God was scheduled to perform at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night as part of a package tour that included Megadeth, Trivium, and In Flames.

In a statement published Thursday, a rep for the band wrote: “Fort Wayne – we made our best effort to put on a show tonight but unfortunately, it was just not possible. Mark Hunter went above and beyond to make the show happen for us Tuesday and unfortunately, has fallen ill today (Not COVID).”

“We truly appreciate his efforts but it appears as if the universe has other plans. We are working hard to make the show happen tomorrow and will update our fans in Green Bay as soon as we can.”

Randy was not able to recover in time for the Friday night show, but the band recruited Joe Badolato from Fit For An Autopsy to step in on vocals for the performance.

According to the band, they expect Randy Blythe to be back in the mix in time to take the stage on Sunday night in Sioux Falls.