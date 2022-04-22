A&AP Rocky Released On $550,000 Bond, Headed To Court In August Following His Arrest In Connection To An Alleged Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rakim Mayers, better known by his stage name, A&AP Rocky, is reportedly out on bond following his arrest earlier this week at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a story that was first reported by NBC News, Mayers was arrested in connection with Nov. 6 shooting that left one man with minor injuries and released several hours later on a $550,000 bond.

The victim in the shooting alleged to police that Mayers, along with two other people, approached him on the street. The victim claims that Mayers shot at him several times and believes that one of the bullets grazed his hand, NBC reported.

Mayers was arrested after returning from Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna aboard a private jet.

Police sources told NBC that they executed a search warrant at Mayers’ Los Angeles home in connection with the incident as well.

Mayers has a court appearance in the case scheduled for August 17th.