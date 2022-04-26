Miranda Lambert Asks Fans to Fill The Little Red Wagon for MuttNation On Her Bandwagon Tour With Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and life-long animal advocate Miranda Lambert is asking fans to bring pet food, treats, supplies, and cash donations for each tour stop in support of MuttNation’s Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign, presented by Tractor Supply Company. The Little Red Wagon will be set up at the entrance of each performance venue on the 15-date tour trek, featuring Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three.

In addition to The Bandwagon Tour drops, Fill the Little Red Wagon will be onsite in Franklin, TN, for Lambert’s headlining show on April 28th at FirstBank Amphitheater. Her highly-anticipated next album, Palomino, is set for release on April 29.

“After the last two years, I look forward to touring more now than ever. Especially when MuttNation’s Fill the Little Red Wagon partners with a local shelter at every venue – well, I always say there’s nothing better than having music and mutts together,” said Lambert, a tireless and passionate champion of shelter pets. “Shelters always need help, and over the years, with the great support of my fans, volunteers, Tractor Supply and Live Nation, we’ve collected tons of food, toys, and supplies for mutts nationwide. I’m excited to be back with my fans again this year as we work together to make a difference in the lives of countless animals in each city.”

At each venue, one of Lambert’s fans who signs up when dropping a donation will be randomly selected to receive upgraded seating to that night’s show for themself and a guest. Check show sites online for Fill the Little Red Wagon collection times.