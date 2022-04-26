Primary Wave Music Acquires a Stake in the Music Publishing Catalog of Songwriter/Producer David Malloy, Catalog Includes 41 Number One Hits

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (PWM) has acquired a stake in the music publishing catalog of Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer David Malloy. The deal also sees the publisher earn some producer royalties. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Malloy’s career includes 41 No. 1 hits, multiple Grammy nominations, and a BMI Burton Award. Included in the publishing deal are many of Malloy’s biggest hits, such as “I Love A Rainy Night,” “Step by Step,” “Love Will Turn You Around,” “Drivin’ My Life Away,” and more. Malloy will access PWM’s marketing, digital, and branding teams and licensing and synch opportunities in the new partnership.

Malloy is a country and pop music songwriter, record producer, and A&R executive. Throughout his career, he’s worked with Tim McGraw, Eddie Rabbitt, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, and Tanya Tucker, among others. He received the Burton Award for the Rabbitt song, “Suspicions,” and received Grammy nods for “Driving My Life Away” and “One Voice.”

“We are excited to welcome David Malloy and his incredible catalog to the Primary Wave family,” said Lexi Todd, Director of Business & Legal Affairs, PWM says – “Malloy’s track record of awards and accolades speaks for itself, from Grammy nominations to multi-platinum hits, and we are honored to continue the legacy.”