Neneh Cherry Announces New Collaboration “The Versions” With Sia, Robyn, and Greentea Peng

(CelebrityAccess) – Neneh Cherry has announced a new project titled The Versions, out June 10, a collaboration album of covers from her music catalog by an all-female lineup of some of the most exciting female artists of this generation such as Sia, Robyn, and others.

The Versions is a 10-track album featuring Cherry’s re-works from artists that have a personal connection to her music. Sia expresses her love for Cherry and her family saying, “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene. I saved my pocket money for red Fila sneakers and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked. Neneh, my very first queen, Cameron my bonus dad, I love you forever amen!”

The Versions tracklist:

“Buffalo Stance” (Robyn feat. Mapei)

“Manchild” (feat. Sia)

“Woman” (feat. ANOHNI)

“Buddy X” (feat. Greentea Peng)

“Kootchi” (feat. Jamila Woods)

“Sassy” (feat. TYSON)

“Heart” (feat. Sudan Archives)

“Kisses On The Wind” (feat. Seinabo Sey)

“Manchild” (feat. Kelsey Lu)