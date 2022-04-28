The Weeknd and Universal Music Group Sign Long-Term Deal

(CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has agreed to a long-term partnership with The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye. The Weeknd is one of the most successful artists of the streaming era and holds the record for the longest-charting song in the US, with “Blinding Lights” achieving an unprecedented 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The newly expanded partnership will see Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) administer all future works and songwriting catalog in a new long-term deal, upon the expiration of his existing commitment with Kobalt. UMG’s Republic Records has been The Weeknd’s home and label partner since 2012 and will remain so for any future musical releases.

In addition, the new agreement also covers future audiovisual projects in collaboration with Republic Records and UMG.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO, UMG, said: “Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists—a once-in-a-generation talent. With Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision. I am delighted that we are now able to expand this special relationship, welcome this world-class songwriter to UMPG, and evolve this creative partnership to new and exciting levels.”

The Weeknd’s newest release, Dawn FM peaked at No.1 in the UK and debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music US and No. 1 on Spotify US and Globally. As of press time, it’s streams have surpassed over 600 million.

The Weeknd will embark on the worldwide After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour in the summer of 2022. He recently co-headlined Coachella along with Swedish House Mafia.