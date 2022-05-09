New Jersey Congressman Calls For Live Nation To Be Broken Up

(CelebrityAccess) — In the wake of several high-profile safety lapses in recent months, a New Jersey congressman is calling for the breakup of concert promoter Live Nation.

Democratic New Jersey congressman Bill Pascrell told the New York Post that he believes the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster has proven to be terrible for both competition in the live events sector and for event safety and is calling for a re-evaluation of the relationship.

Congressman Pascrell’s criticism against Live Nation comes in the wake of the crowd press at the Astroworld festival in Houston at NRG Park in Houston in November that left at least 10 people dead and more injured, and a comedian Dave Chappelle, who was attacked during a performance on stage last week.

“About 200 deaths and 750 injuries occurred at Live Nation events since 2006,” Pascrell told the New York Post. “Have safety measures not improved? Has Live Nation silenced organizers? I want answers. I think the public deserves to know.”

According to the Post, Pascrell sent a letter to both the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of Justice in March, asking them to make it easier for Congress to overturn mergers.

Pascrell also suggested that Live Nation wields significant influence in the North American concert market, noting that the company controls the entire concert experience, from ticket buying to attending the event for 85 out of 100 concert-goers.

Live Nation declined to comment on the story to the New York Post but one off-the-record source told the newspaper that Live Nation only promoted the Dave Chappelle show and was not responsible for security at the event.