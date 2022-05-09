Tommy Castro Named B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year At The 43rd Annual Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 43rd Annual Blues Music Awards returned as a live event for the first time in two years as Tommy Castro was named the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year.

Castro took home three Blues Music Awards this year, including wins for Album of the Year for Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town and a shared award for Band of the Year with his band, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.

Other winners on the night included Sue Foley, who for the first time was presented with the award for Traditional Blues Album and the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, fresh from his Grammy win earlier this year, was recognized with the Contemporary Blues Male Artist for the third consecutive year. He was also awarded Contemporary Blues Album, which he previously won a BMA for in 2020.

Seven-time BMA winners Keb’ Mo picked up the award for Acoustic Blues Artist and Curtis Salgado for Soul Blues Male.

Here is the complete list of Blues Music Award winners:

Acoustic Blues Album Dear America, Eric Bibb

Acoustic Blues Artist Keb’ Mo’

Album of the Year Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Tommy Castro

B.B. King Entertainer Tommy Castro

Band of the Year Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Best Emerging Artist Album Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland,

Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band

Blues Rock Album Resurrection, Mike Zito

Blues Rock Artis Albert Castiglia

Contemporary Blues Album 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Contemporary Blues Female Artist Vanessa Collier

Contemporary Blues Male Artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Instrumentalist-Bass Danielle Nicole

Instrumentalist-Drums Tom Hambridge

Instrumentalist-Guitar Eric Gales

Instrumentalist-Harmonica Jason Ricci

Instrumentalist-Horn Jimmy Carpenter

Instrumentalist Pinetop Perkins Piano Player: Mike Finnigan

Instrumentalist-Vocals John Nemeth

Song of the Year “I’d Climb Mountains,” written & performed by Selwyn Birchwood

Soul Blues Album Long As I Got My Guitar, Zac Harmon

Soul Blues Female Artist Annika Chambers

Soul Blues Male Artist Curtis Salgado

Traditional Blues Album Pinky’s Blues, Sue Foley

Traditional Blues Female Artist Koko Taylor Award: Sue Foley

Traditional Blues Male Artist Taj Mahal