Disabled Singer Emmanuel Kelly Launches Outlyer Entertainment With Coldplay’s Chris Martin on the Board

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Emmanuel Kelly, disabled singer, actor, speaker, and entrepreneur, has launched Outlyer Entertainment with support from Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, who sits on Outlyer’s advisory board.

Outlyer is the first IP development and production company to market, train, and enable talent with disabilities worldwide. With the motto, “Enabling the World, Differently,” the aim is to promote a more inclusive approach in film, TV, and music, offering solutions to end the stigma surrounding those with disabilities. Outlyer will be broken into three main divisions, Outlyer Talent Agency, the Outlyer Record Label, and the Outlyer Film and TV Production House.

Outlyer will work with a team of consultants for support and seek expertise in all areas it intends to serve, focusing on projects and collaborations with actors, musicians, filmmakers, writers, and artists. Chris Martin and fellow consultants lead the way, including DJ Paul Oakenfold and NCIS writer and producer Scott Williams.

Additionally, Bernt Ullman (former DKNY / FUBU President), Talimka Yordanova (Global Citizen Forum CEO), Lars Jensen (Deekay Music co-founder), Laura Hameed (Columbus Children’s Foundation), Adam Morse (visually impaired director, actor, writer, and Outlyer co-founder), Tim Lucas Allen (Outlyer co-founder, PR and communications specialist) and Rhett Power (Coach CEO) will serve as advisors.

Outlyer will also carry out its mission in partnership with Think-Film Impact Production, an award-winning impact media organization with expertise in the intersection of film and social change.

Chris Martin said, “I am honored to support Emmanuel and his team at Outlyer Entertainment as they continue to provide a platform for artists with disabilities across the entertainment industry. With a long history of important cultural contributions, from Kenny Baker to Beethoven, communities of people with disabilities and special needs continue to be vital in the fields of music, film and television, and I look forward to increasing representation from these classes. I am excited to see the new talent that Outlyer Entertainment reveals and develops as we continue to move towards a more diverse entertainment industry that is open to everyone, everywhere.”

In 2020, Chris Martin appeared on Emmanuel Kelly‘s track “Never Alone,” the video of which also featured guest appearances by Demi Lovato, Terrance Howard, JK Simmons, Elizabeth Moss, Jean Claude Van Dame, Pia Toscano, Royce da 5’9, Vanness Wu, Brian Grazer and Jonathan Ross. Famous DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold also remixed the track.