Notes Live Announces Plans for Murfreesboro Music Campus

MURFREESBORO, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live, a new player in the live entertainment venue world, announced plans for a 40 million dollar outdoor amphitheater last month in Colorado Springs. They have now revealed plans for a Murfreesboro Music Campus with an outdoor amp, indoor music venue, restaurants, and more in 2023.

Mayor Shane McFarland and Notes Live unveiled plans for a 4,500-seat open-air amphitheater called The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River. The Sunset Amphitheater will host significant touring acts on a live music entertainment campus. The amphitheater will feature 32 firepit suites, stadium-style seating, and a large lawn.

The indoor music venue, Boot Barn Hall, will boast a 1,400 capacity and will be modeled after Notes Live’s Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, which opened in February 2019.

The multi-million dollar music, entertainment, and dining project includes a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, an upscale, casual full-service restaurant with a rooftop patio, and a large outdoor area with fireplaces.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be full steam ahead in building our new Murfreesboro campus. We love Murfreesboro and plan to build one of the most luxurious music campuses in the country. We expect our live streaming and content strategy to make ‘Live from Murfreesboro’ a household name in every living room in America,” said JW Roth, Notes Live Founder, and CEO.

Together, the venues are expected to hire 200 full and part-time employees featuring weekly concerts. Notes Live expects to see approximately 800,000 visitors a year per the press release. All will be located on the almost 19-acre parcel on Gateway Boulevard and Medical Center Parkway.

“We are excited to announce another high-quality entertainment venture to our City featuring live music in both indoor and outdoor settings,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Providing final agreements are approved by Council, the amphitheater will be a public-private partnership adding a significant amenity to the area and elevating Murfreesboro in the Nashville music scene.”

Murfreesboro is the third live music development for Notes Live. Additional venues are underway in mid-sized markets with growing populations, including Gainesville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, and plans to expand into Florida and North Texas.

Notes Live is led by 5th generation Coloradan and entrepreneur JW Roth. Notes Live is the rapidly growing live-entertainment company that, by the end of 2023, will be operating a half dozen large and mid-sized premium music venues across the West and South.