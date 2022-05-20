Man Arrested in Dave Chappelle On-Stage Attack Charged With Attempted Murder

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle on stage with a fake gun and knife during a performance has been charged with attempted murder in a different case.

Isaiah Lee (23) was formally charged this week with allegedly stabbing his roommate during a fight in December 2021, per a released statement from the Los Angeles County Attorney’s office. Los Angeles DA George Gascon said the publicity from the Chappelle attack helped police pinpoint Lee in the latest attempted murder charge. “Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute,” he added.

The DA declined to press felony charges against Lee in the alleged on-stage assault against Chappelle. He faces four misdemeanor charges. He was arrested in May (3) on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon appeared to be a gun, but it was a fake with a knife blade.

Chappelle was not injured during the incident. His security entourage managed to get the attacker off him and break a couple of his bones.

Lee appeared in court wearing a padded suicide gown, and his lawyer disclosed he was receiving mental health services while in jail. According to the DA, his next court date is today (May 20) in the Chappelle case and again on June 2nd for the attempted murder charge. He’s pleaded not guilty to all accounts.