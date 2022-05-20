5 New Essentials If You’re A Musician On Tour

(Hypebot) — The music industry may be “back.” However, the industry is still facing some difficulties when it comes to touring, ticket sales, and everything COVID-19 related. Therefore, here are 5 tour essentials for each and every artist touring in 2022.

by Janelle Borg of AmplifyYou

Check COVID-19 restrictions

Before booking the tour, check the Covid restrictions of each country or state in your touring route. Check state and local regulations on things like mask mandates, indoor restrictions, vaccination requirements, contact tracing, event cap restrictions, etc.

Prepare proof of vaccination

If you’re an artist touring in 2022, you may need to fill out a “proof of vaccination” form alongside a copy of your vaccination status for every country or state you’re visiting. If you’re unvaccinated, you may need to check whether that country or state requires you to book a PCR or rapid-flow test 46-72 hours in advance. If you’re planning on visiting several different countries or states, make sure you check the rules and regulations of each place to avoid any hassle during the actual tour.

Check Visa rules

If you are travelling to a country where you need a visa to get in, you need to apply for it well in advance. This is because many government institutions around the world are still facing staff shortages and serious problems as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To avoid disappointment, make sure you send your application months before the start date of the tour.

Equipment hire

If you’re hiring equipment, make sure you send the supplier a list of what you need well before the tour starts. Furthermore, if you’re borrowing the backline from the headline or support acts, make sure that the management of the other acts has confirmed that it is okay for you to use their equipment. We can assure you that turning up to a venue, only to realize that the headliner is not sharing their drum kit with you, is a complete nightmare.

Card reader

Due to the pandemic, fewer people are carrying cash. Therefore, investing in a card reader is essential if you’re an artist touring in 2022. After all, you don’t want to lose the money you would normally make by selling merchandise. There are many card reader companies you could choose from. Make sure you choose a reputable one to avoid fraud or scams.

Janelle Borg knows a thing or two about the music industry. Having been involved in the industry since the age of 13, she’s now involved in a variety of music-related projects and is always keen to share industry tips ‘n’ tricks with fellow musicians.