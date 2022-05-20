Feld To Relaunch The Venerable Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Brand As A Touring Production

(CelebrityAccess) — Feld Entertainment announced plans to revive the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus brand as a new multi-platform entertainment franchise that includes a live touring production that will debut in the fall of 2023.

The reimagined live production will include talent from around the world and will integrate new technology to create what Feld bills as a fully immersive ‘360-degree experience [that] will break down the barriers between the performers and attendees.’

The brand revival will also include extensions such as theme park attractions and touring exhibitions, which are still in development, and a documentary that promises to take fans behind the scenes for an intimate look at the lives and experiences of cast and crew.

Along with a live touring production, the franchise will also include an expansive consumer products and licensing program featuring toys, games, packaged goods, collectibles.

“As passionate stewards of Ringling, we are committed to creating a lifestyle brand that connects with families and sparks real fun 365 days a year through live performances, digital content, consumer products, school curricula, youth circus arts programs and more,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “We are innovating all aspects of the live show and modernizing the franchise to create an engaging property that is built for today’s families and will last another 150 years.”

Along with the relaunch, Feld announced a new logo to reflect the updated aesthetics of the brand.

“The new Ringling logo illustrates the essence of the brand combined with modern simplicity,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. “The logo is designed to flex and adapt across any brand communication. The contemporary look will invite curiosity and captivate families as they discover more ways to become a part of the awe-inspiring world of Ringling.”

The touring production will begin rehearsals in June 2023 and will officially launch in September 2023, visiting more than 50 cities in North America. Tickets will go on sale April 2023.

Founded in 1919 following the merger of two of America’s largest touring circuses, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was acquired by Feld in 1967. The brand was sold to toy manufacturer Mattel in 1971 with the Feld Family retaining a management position. Feld reacquired the circus brand in 1982 but it ran into headwinds in the early 2010s amid growing competition from upscale productions such as Cirque De Soliel and pressure from animal rights activists.

In 2016, Feld announced all elephants in its productions would retire and the following year, announced that the touring circus would be coming to an end after a final run of 30 shows. The circus’s final performance was its “Out of This World” tour at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on May 21, 2017.