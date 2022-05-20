Live Nation Transitions To Paid Internships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Concerts announced that it has moved to a paid internship program as part of the company’s efforts to foster diversity and opportunity among its employees.

According to Live Nation, the company received a record of 15,000 applications for its intern program this year, with its 50 available internships for 2022 going to a mix of current college students and recent graduates.

The internship program for 2022 will run from 12-16 weeks, depending on school schedules and an individual’s roles at the company and positions were offered to college juniors and seniors, graduate students, as well as recent 2020 and 2021 graduates to make up for missed opportunities during the lead pandemic years.

Interns in Live Nation’s program will work in departments across the company’s concert division, including talent, marketing, business development, accounting, booking, creative production, as well as strategy & analytics, the company said. The interns hail from more than 40 colleges and universities, and will work in multiple markets around the U.S., including Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, among others.

“Moving to a paid internship program is an important step that allows us to keep bringing in the best candidates – not just the ones that can afford to intern for school credit,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring. “The music business isn’t taught in most schools so interning at Live Nation will give students great real world experience, and we’re excited to help them explore all the career paths in live music.”