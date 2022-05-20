Warner Music Canada Appoints Julia Hummel to VP, Digital Strategy and Business Development

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Canada has appointed Julia Hummel to VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development. Hummel has been tapped to help the label’s artists as they navigate the Web3 universe and work to strengthen relationships with its existing digital partners, per the announcement.

She will be based in Toronto and report to Andy West, EVP, and general manager of Warner Music Canada.

Hummel began her music industry career at Warner Music Canada in 2014 as a marketing coordinator. In 2018, she moved to Warner Music UK as a digital marketing manager before turning back to Warner Music Canada to become director of marketing strategy.

President of Warner Music Canada, Kristen Burke, added: “We’re rebooting Warner Music Canada to ensure we’re ahead of the curve in our fast-changing industry. One of the major changes we’re making is to strengthen our digital team under Julia’s leadership. This is another major milestone in developing a new Warner Music Canada.”