The Judds Final Tour to Carry On in Tribute With Wynonna and Special Guests Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Others

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Wynonna Judd has decided to honor her mom Naomi Judd‘s memory by carrying on with The Judds‘ previously announced final tour.

Each night of the tour, Wynonna will welcome a set of special guests onstage for a star-studded tribute to her mother. Some of country’s biggest stars will join her to perform some of the hits that made The Judds multiple award winners and one of country music’s biggest duos.

Special guests include Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood, with others TBA.

One additional tour stop has been added – Rupp Arena on October 29, which will be a homecoming of where it all began. Hill will join Wynonna onstage at Rupp to perform and honor one of the country’s most recognized catalogs.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began,” Wynonna says. “It means so much to have my sister-friend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration. It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

“The Judds The Final Tour” 2022 Dates:

Friday, September 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Saturday, October 8 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Friday, October 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena