Stormzy Signs With WME for Worldwide Representation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – WME has signed Stormzy in all areas, as reported by Musicweek. The surprise move follows the news that Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – where Stormzy signed to just a year ago – has acquired ICM Partners.

WME’s music division is headed up by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer. Stormzy will be represented by Dickins along with Craig D’Souza and Whitney Boateng. The deal covers touring and brand partnerships.

Prior to CAA, Stormzy was represented by D’Souza at Primary Talent International (PTI) (which aligned with ICM in 2020). D’Souza is now a key player at WME in terms of UK rap talent, with a roster including Dave, D-Block Europe, Aitch and Young T and Bugsey.

“A true spokesman of Black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK’s most inspiring artists who has consistently stood up to address social injustices, encouraging his fans and listeners alike to speak openly about their beliefs and fight for their rights,” said a statement from WME.

In 2020, he started his charity, #Merky Foundation, pledging millions to organisations and charities that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and Black empowerment. Beyond music, he launched #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK, dedicated to publishing new fiction, non-fiction and poetry. He also founded his own charity, The Stormzy Scholarship, an annual studentship to fund Black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

Stormzy continues to be represented by manager Tobe Onwuka, the co-founder of #Merky.