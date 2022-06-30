South By Southwest (SXSW) Announces Australia Expansion With SXSW Sydney 2023

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – South by Southwest (SXSW) is expanding beyond Austin to bring its famed celebration of the technology, film, and music industries to Sydney, Australia across seven days and nights from October 15 to October 22, 2023.

SXSW Sydney will explore the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology, and Innovation. Like SXSW in Austin, SXSW Sydney will be a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology, and access networking opportunities.

SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with TEG, The New South Wales (NSW) Government via Destination NSW, and will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin, Texas. SXSW has included speakers and artists such as Barack Obama, Brené Brown, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Michelle Yeoh, Taika Waititi, and Jordan Peele.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the NSW Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities that make SXSW unique,” said Roland Swenson, CEO, and Co-founder of SXSW. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, Event Producer for SXSW Sydney. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content.”